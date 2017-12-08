6728 - Principal Tooling Machine Operator

About the Role:
A TOP Oil and Gas service company is currently looking for a Principal Machine Operator local to Houston, TX to join them on a contingent contract with the great potential to extend.
My ideal candidate will be able to:
* Set up, adjust, and operate manual and/or numeric control/computerized numeric control lathes, mills, drills, grinders etc.
* Utilize a wide range of measurement devices, procedures and machining techniques
* Train and assist other operators if needed
* Be able to rotate from sitting at a computer station for an extended amount of time, work from a bent position and handle up to 50lbs
Here's what you'll get in return:
* Working experience with a LEADING name in the Oil and Gas industry
* Great hourly pay PLUS overtime pay (40+ hrs/week)
* Eligibility for Benefits
