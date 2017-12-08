6728 - Principal Tooling Machine Operator

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

A TOP Oil and Gas service company is currently looking for a Principal Machine Operator local to Houston, TX to join them on a contingent contract with the great potential to extend.

My ideal candidate will be able to:

* Set up, adjust, and operate manual and/or numeric control/computerized numeric control lathes, mills, drills, grinders etc.* Utilize a wide range of measurement devices, procedures and machining techniques* Train and assist other operators if needed* Be able to rotate from sitting at a computer station for an extended amount of time, work from a bent position and handle up to 50lbs

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Working experience with a LEADING name in the Oil and Gas industry* Great hourly pay PLUS overtime pay (40+ hrs/week)* Eligibility for Benefits

