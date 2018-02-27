665 - Field Service Analyst

About the Role:
Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for an offshore Field Service Analyst to work in Channelview, Texas.
We are recruiting on behalf of a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to work for a company that values hard work, commitment and can offer the chance of career progression.
Why join us???
* Competitive Salary
* Benefits
* Contracted Position
* Career Progression
What we are looking for!
* 1-4 years of experience installing and configuring hardware and Microsoft suite of products.
* Note: The above major outgoing responsibilities describe only the essential job functions and are not intended to be a complete list of all duties and responsibilities. All job functions must be performed in accordance with Client Corporate policies and procedures.
KEY COMPENTENCIES
* Knowledge and experience in Customer Service.
* Strong interpersonal communication skills, both written and spoken.
* Must be an excellent team player who shares knowledge and information with customers and team members.
* Ability to lift up to 50 pounds for moving PC equipment. Ability to multi-task efficiently.
* Ability to read and comprehend instructions, short correspondence, and memos. Ability to write correspondence.
* Ability to effectively present information in one-on-one and small group situations to customers, clients, and other employees of the organization.
* Ability to interact effectively with all people.
* Strong communication skills, both verbal and written.
* Ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral and diagram form.
* Ability to deal with problems involving several concrete variables in standardized situations.
What you will be doing!
* Replacement and Installation of new computer hardware.
* Answer calls, log and track customer requests using a problem-tracking tool.
* As appropriate, escalate problems to 1st and 2nd level support teams.
* Document detailed steps completed during problem resolution for future problem reproduction and resolution.
* Foster excellent relationships and communications with client users and IT peer groups.
* Research problems and document solutions consistently and correctly in writing and do so with good grammar, spelling, and overall good written communication skills.
* Provide intermediate level support for the Microsoft suite of products (MS Office 2010 and MS Office 365) and desktop applications (Microsoft Outlook, SAP, Visio, Citrix, etc.).
* Knowledge and experience with Windows 7 and Windows 10.
* Reset Passwords.
When do I start??
* Immediately
