580 - Project Engineer

Location Edison

About the Role:

Progressive is working with one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry for their facility in Edison, NJ.

There will be 2 separate openings for this opportunity - one being a 6 month contract and another for a 3 month contract!

I am looking for Mechanical Project Engineers with the following:

* BS in Engineering or equivalent with 1 (minimum) year of Project Engineering experience* Understanding of pumps, piping, exchangers and general plant equipment is IMPERATIVE* An individual with EXCEPTIONAL interpersonal skills as these individuals will be supporting the integration team and global projects group.

Here's what you'll get in return:

* Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company* GREAT hourly rate with benefits and a 401k* Excellent working schedule

If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity, please apply with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923.

