494702 - Staff Electrical Engineer - MSP

Progressive GE
Houston
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 9:51am

About the Role:

FORTUNE 100 ENGINEERING COMPANY SEEKS ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS

* Prepare a range of documents for the construction/installation of substations. Work includes bill of materials, electrical details, layouts, plans, sections.
* Provide support for projects.
* Communicate project activities with project manager and others as required;
* Provide leadership and instruction to junior members;
* Produce for the quality and accuracy of one's work;
* Ability to work with minimal guidance
* Other duties will be assigned as required

* Substation layout and clearances
* Substation design
* Valid driver's license required
* Bachelor's Degree highly preferred

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Electrical Engineering Jobs
