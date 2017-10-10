432 - Database Administator

About the Role:
My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Database Administrator on a 2 month contract in the Conroe, TX area.
Rate: $53.00 per hour
Contract: 2 months
Schedule: M-F 40 hours
REQUIRED:
* Bachelor's Degree or higher in Computer Science or Engineering
* 10+ years as a DBA
* Knowledge of SAP
* Experience using Litespeed
* Experience with SQL database
* Ability to work in a team environment
* Ability to give presentations in small groups
* ***Must be available for after-hours on-call rotation***
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
* Design and implement high availability database solutions and database recovery solutions using SQL database clustering, Log-shipping, replication, and back-up and restore technologies.
* Stored procedure & trigger development DTS package/SISS development, and database security Oracle 8i/10x/11gi database administration and operational support.
* Network communications, server hardware configuration, database server operational support and maintenance processes and procedures.
* Database clustering technologies and alternative disk storage solutions.
* Microsoft SQL Server 2000/2005/2008 R2 database. Relational database design and administration.
