432 - Database Administator

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Database Administrator on a 2 month contract in the Conroe, TX area.

Rate: $53.00 per hour

Contract: 2 months

Schedule: M-F 40 hours

REQUIRED:

* Bachelor's Degree or higher in Computer Science or Engineering* 10+ years as a DBA* Knowledge of SAP* Experience using Litespeed* Experience with SQL database* Ability to work in a team environment* Ability to give presentations in small groups* ***Must be available for after-hours on-call rotation***

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

* Design and implement high availability database solutions and database recovery solutions using SQL database clustering, Log-shipping, replication, and back-up and restore technologies.* Stored procedure & trigger development DTS package/SISS development, and database security Oracle 8i/10x/11gi database administration and operational support.* Network communications, server hardware configuration, database server operational support and maintenance processes and procedures.* Database clustering technologies and alternative disk storage solutions.* Microsoft SQL Server 2000/2005/2008 R2 database. Relational database design and administration.

