3D Piping Designer - Antwerp, Belgium

Leap29 are currently seeking a 3D Piping Designer who will assist the Project Engineering Manager, they will draft and prepare general layout drawings, mechanical and utility drawings, and other technical documentation related to the project. Their task is also to support the Construction Manager and Project Manager by supplying them with a proper design documentation required by the project.Duties:• Create general layouts• Review and coordinate drawings received from different project teams and suppliers• Create complete layouts, compliant to company standards (top, side views, sections, 3D views)• Check drawings received from supplier and compare them with company layouts• Check if the proposed equipment will fit within the new buildings• For new processes - create new design proposals based on discussions and sketches coming from the technology team• Distribute revised drawings within all project teams and suppliers• Archive all drawings• Support the Engineering Manager and Project Manager during meetings with the supplier• Create the final as-build layoutsJob Qualifications:• Education - mechanical or civil degree• Very good knowledge of AutoCAD or Cadworx• Knowledge of AutoCAD Plant 3D, Creo or other 3D CAD software is an advantage• Ability to quickly obtain the relevant process knowledge and its interdependencies with the mechanical & utility systems• Good English Language mastering (verbally & written)This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.