3D Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Your Tasks / Responsibilities:
Reporting to the Project Team Leader:
Your duties will include:
* To liaise with System Owners progressing information relevant to 3D models
* Hands on creation of 3D models to produce harness drawings to customer standards
* To attend packaging meetings, presenting and justifying preferred solutions
* Deliver 3D models to project timing
* To jointly own specific harnesses, in conjunction with Manufacturing and Harness Engineers
* Support initial product builds at the Customer and the client's manufacturing sites
Your Profile:
* 3D Modelling experience using NX
* Educated to HNC/Degree level, or equivalent, in a Electrical Engineering discipline
* Excellent communication and negotiation skills
* Ability to generate 3D designs suitable for manufacture and installation
* Prepared to travel to the Company, Customer and Supplier sites worldwide
Understanding of harness product, vehicle installation, and manufacturing constraints an
Benefits
* Competitive Salary
* Annual Bonus
* Strong Pension (10% contribution)
* Life Insurance
* Benefits (Healthcare / Dental)
* Lead Engineer development (track record of developing engineers into Lead Engineers / Team Leaders)
* Management Training
* EDS Degree Course available
* Dedicated Company Engineering Office (near Gaydon - Parking & no traffic)
* Strong Management Support for Engineers
* Half day Friday
About Fircroft:
