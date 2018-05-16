19065 - Design Engineer

About the Role:
Progressive Global Energy is working with one of the LARGEST names in the Oil and Gas industry for their facility in Billerica, MA for a 5 month contract with the great potential to extend/convert to a full-time opportunity!
I am looking for a Design Engineer with the following:
*10 years of experience as a mechanical designer/manufacturing engineer with industrial product design expertise.
*Should be familiar with SAP ECTR and CAD packages (specifically SolidWorks) to support ongoing design tasks.
*Core Skills: ECTR, SolidWorks, Model based definition and model based engineering, prototyping, rapid fabrication.
Here's what you'll get in return:
*Stable contract with a reputable Oil and Gas company
*GREAT hourly rate with benefits and a 401k
*Excellent working schedule
If you, or someone you know, will be a great candidate for this opportunity- please apply with your most updated resume or call Bianca Rennie at 832.900.5923 for more information!
