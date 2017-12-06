17931 - Designer III

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

My client is in need of a Designer in the Jacksonville, Florida area on a six month contract.

Rate: $33 hourly

Location: Jacksonville, FL.

Contract: 6 months

Schedule: M-F / 8 hour days

Qualifications/Requirements

* Associate's Degree in drafting or related technical discipline from an accredited college or university.* Minimum 3 years of experience in drafting and design.* Experienced using Solidworks making components and complex assemblies.* An understanding of configuration management and PLM systems is required.* SAP or ECTR experience is a plus.

Role Summary/Purpose

* The position reports to the Sustaining Engineering Manager.* Drafter/Designer is responsible for preparing clear, complete and accurate detail drawings from detailed mark ups, sketches and/or notes under direct supervision.

Essential Responsibilities

* Construct 2D and 3D component, sub-assembly, and assembly drawings from sketches or red lined prints using Solid Works.* Correct or revise drawings by incorporating specific drawing changes, Engineering change notices (ECN), checkers notations, or related information.* Makes revisions including dimension and scaling.* Updates ERP system (SAP) information as it relates to the drawing revisions and release.* Understands and uses ASME Y14.5 GD&T, Engineering Drafting Standards and Document Control practices appropriately.* Create and modify Bills of Materials (BOM) and enter into the ERP (SAP) system.* Communicates with senior designers, drafting supervisor and project engineers to resolve design questions.* Machining/Manufacturing experience is desirable.

