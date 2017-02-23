Company G2 Recruitment

Location Cheshire,England

About the Role:

Xamarin Developer - C# .NET - 3 Months + Cheshire

My market leading client have an urgent requirement to hire an experienced software developer with mobile application development experience and Xamarin.

They require someone with the following;

* Xamarin - have developed at least 1 app on the app store through Xamarin* C# .Net experience - 3 years +* Android development* Strong communication* Full stack development

Nice to have;

* Agile , Scrum* iOS native development* User requirements* Test procedures* Continuous deployment* Technical leadership

Contract : 3 months +

Location: Crewe

Rate: Negotiable day rates

If you are interested then please send your CV asap.

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now