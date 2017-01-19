Company
South Africa,Africa
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 6:00am
About the Role:x2 QC Mechanical Inspectors needed for 1 year starting 20/02 on a Power site.
Due to the labour law in place only locals will be considered.
Successful candidates will have the following:
- 5-10 years of experience as a QC Inspector
- Prior experience supervising steel structure erection on a construction site
- Welding & NDT certificates
- Afrikaans & English fluency written and spoken
For more information about this role please contact our London office
Contract
Quality, Inspector Jobs
Inspector Jobs - Welding
