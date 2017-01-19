Company Spencer Ogden

Location South Africa,Africa

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Inspector Jobs

x2 QC Electrical Inspectors needed for 1 year starting 20/02 on a Power site.Due to the labour law in place only locals will be considered.Successful candidates will have the following:- 5-10 years of experience as a QC Inspector- Prior experience supervising electrical equipment installation on a construction site- ATEX certificate or local equivalent- Afrikaans & English fluency written and spokenFor more information about this role please contact our London office