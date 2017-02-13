Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

On behalf of one of my well established clients, I am looking for a WTG Commissioning Supervisor to work on an offshore wind farm in the UK.

Essential Skills and Experience:

- Perform WTG commissioning walk-downs together with the WTG supplier.

- Monitor the commissioning activities to oversee that the wind turbines are ready for reliability testing

- Participate in final inspections together with the wind turbine supplier's personnel to ensure that outstanding works and quality issues are detected and reported

- Monitor mechanical and electrical completion to oversee that the wind turbines are fit for grid connection

Tasks:

- Participate in review, preparation and coordination of detailed commissioning schedules

- Day-to-day supervision and management of commissioning personnel/contractors assigned

- Contribute to coordination of resources

- Control that tests are carried out and documented

- Participate in the preparation of snagging lists

To be considered for the role you must have supervision experience and have valid, in date, GWOs.

For more information with regards to the role, please send your CV to

