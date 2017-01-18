Workstream Lead (Document & Records Management)

Orion Group
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 7:30am

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Workstream Lead (Document & Records Management), based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:
Build the plan scope to deliver on the Improvement
Build the required resource model to deliver the project scope
Build implementation plans to deliver the scope in p6
Engage stakeholders and leadership team in supporting implementation plan
Facilitate timely delivery of implementation plans
Ensure all cost saving initiatives are captured and managed
Enable timely completion of agreed actions
Ensure all actions are closed out
Conduct look-back assessments against desired outcomes

Education/Qualifications
Degree or equivalent in a relevant subject
A relevant Project Management qualification e.g. PRINCE2

Experience
Experience in establishing a Document & Records Management framework in an Oil & Gas Organisation would be an advantage
Significant relevant experience working on improvement projects

Contract position

Contract position

Contract
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Data Management Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply Now
519869