Work Week Manager

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Quantity Surveying

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 567996

At Exelon, we've got a place for you!Join the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with one of the largest electricity generation portfolios and retail customer bases in the country. You will be part of a family of companies that strives for the highest standards of power generation, competitive energy sales, and energy delivery. Our team of outstanding professionals is focused on performance, thought leadership, innovation, and the power of ideas that come from a diverse and inclusive workforce.Exelon will provide you the tools and resources you need to design, build and enhance a successful career. We are also dedicated to motivating the success of our employees through competitive base salary, incentives, and health and retirement benefits.Join Exelon and share your passion at a forward-thinking Fortune 150 company. Establish yourself in a place where you can truly shine and create a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow. Energize your career at Exelon!PRIMARY PURPOSE OF POSITIONResponsible for the scheduling, coordination, preparation and execution of all tasks associated with new business, corrective, preventative and predictive maintenance tasks, projects, switching evolutions and tests associated with a specific discipline. ; This work supports electric system and gas operations in ComEd / PECO. ; Ensures alignment of work plan with business performance goals, priorities and objectives. ; Ensures effective levelization of the work week schedule to ensure the safe and effective utilization of resources. ; Works with multi-disciplined teams to ensure holds or restrictions are eliminated prior to work entering the E-0 schedule. ; May lead and support compliance commitments with external regulatory agencies.Responsible for the execution and monitoring of the Work Management policies, programs and processes.Position may be required to work extended hours, including 24 x 7 coverage during storms or other energy delivery emergencies.PRIMARY DUTIES AND ACCOUNTABILITIES- Accountability- Responsible for the scheduling, preparation and execution of all new business, corrective, preventative and predictive maintenance tasks, projects, switching evolutions and tests associated with a specific discipline. ; Ensures effective levelization of the work week, task level schedule to ensure the safe and effective utilization of resources. ; Works with multi-disciplined teams to ensure holds or restrictions are eliminated prior to work entering the E-0 schedule. ; Manages work scope from T-6 / WCC handoff through execution. ; 25%- Responsible for the execution and monitoring of the Work Management policies, programs and processes. ; Support the peer group process to ensure adoption of best practices into standard processes. ; ; 20%- Execute work process for Operations that optimizes resources, addresses operational priorities, and ensures alignment with financial, customer, reliability, safety and performance goals. ; Optimize resources to allow for emergent workload with minimum impact to schedule, addresses operational priorities, and ensures alignment with financial, customer, reliability, safety and performance goals. ; 10%- Monitor key performance measures, controls, and procedures to ensure the consistent application of the Work Management process across ComEd / PECO and instill accountability for adherence to the process and completion of planned work. ; Support organizational adherence to schedules, milestones, key performance measures, controls and procedures for consistent application across operations of the Work Management process, and instill accountability for adherence to the process and completion of planned work. ; 10%- Interface with other departments in Exelon and represent Work Management regarding process and procedural issues. ; Chairs or co-chairs the Work screening committee. ; Performs screening of new action requests and work requests. ; 10%- Apply a consistent model to drive resource sharing and provide decision-making and accountability for proper resource shifts. ; May establish the scope and monitor the performance of the work plan. ; Drives the management of regional backlogs, maintaining a balance between preventative, corrective and elective maintenance work completion for effective continuous material condition improvements. ; ; 15%- Support a learning organization that fosters a high performance culture and promotes diversity and inclusion. ; Serves as a change agent for business initiatives and assures the human element is understood and considered including timely recognition of employees. ; Provide leadership to and development of the WM Programs management team. ; Use effective performance management to provide accurate and timely feedback and identify opportunities for growth and learning. ; 5%- Ensure that emergent work within the week is properly assigned to the FIN team and bundled properly and revise schedules to recover from emergent events. ; 5%POSITION SPECIFICATIONSMinimum:- Bachelors degree and minimum of; 5-years relevant utility business experience (e. g. , transmission, distribution, gas, or substation experience), or, in lieu of bachelors degree, a minimum of 10 years relevant utility business experience is required.- Demonstrated ability to work independently, achieve deadlines and handle multiple assignments.- Excellent organizational, planning and interpersonal skills.- Ability to execute independent judgment.- Demonstrated excellent oral and written communication skills.- Ability to work closely with all levels of management.- Proficiency with computer software such as Excel, Word, Power Point, MS Project and Outlook.- Proficiency with PassPort Work Management module, Hyperion Reporting System and Project View.- Ability to travel throughout ComEd / PECO service territory as required.- Strong leadership abilities.- Demonstrated conflict management skillsPreferred:- Bachelors degree- Project Management, Engineering, or Operations experience.- Minimum 2 years prior experience in Work Management- Experience with scheduling tool such as Project View.Qualifications:- Direct: ; 0; Indirect: 7- 23 employees- Budget: 0; Indirect: $30M - $200 M- Execution week coordination, scheduling and leadership of a geographically dispersed work force of several native resources and a large contingent of additional contract resources working the ComEd / PECO service territories- Coordinate execution week completion of several multi-disciplined tasks associated with new business, preventative, corrective maintenance, system performance, public improvement, projects, capacity expansion, etc.- Ensures work tasks are planned, and contingencies removed to ensure all key performance measures can be attained in Operations. In scheduling, coordination and levelization, consider prioritization, system/regional needs and native and contract resource work levelization to minimize overall costs. ; Scope includes the scheduling of approximately $30 million - $200 million of work per year.- May perform functions as required for category owner, resource management and financial management.- Execute 20 policies, programs and processes and adopt best practices. ; Monitor and manage 20 organizational measures and controls to facilitate the identification and implementation of performance improvements and initiatives.- Determine baseline manpower and project funding resource requirements and recommend resource decisions balancing both operational requirements and financial implications.- All actions have direct impact on reliability, financial, and customer satisfaction goals and the public, political and regulatory opinion of the company.- Requires regular contact with senior management, directors, managers and employees in; Operations, Supply, and Project and Contract ManagementExelon is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and employees or applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to: age, color, disability, gender, national origin, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, protected veteran status, or any other classification protected by federal, state, or local law.VEVRAA Federal ContractorEEO is the Law Poster