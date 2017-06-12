About the Role:
Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for a Wind Turbine Service Technician (Electrical or Mechanical) for our client a global player in the Wind industry
The site location of the wind farm is close to Dumfries & Galloway. For this position you must be wind turbine safety ruled trained at the Competent Technician level.
You will be climbing turbines and therefore will be expected to have a good head for heights as well as the fitness to perform this job on a regular basis.
Service Technicians work in teams and are provided use of a company vehicle, tools, appropriate work clothes and PPE.
Wind Farm Maintenance & Servicing
Typical duties include day-to-day responsibility for servicing on site, mechanical, electrical and hydraulic system maintenance, electrical control system tests, checking the torque on bolts, cleaning and re-greasing moving parts, restocking consumables, providing direct supervision of the service team technician/s and the compilation of service reports and MRS's (Maintenance Record Sheets) and AWPs where applicable under WTSR.
* Work as part of a servicing team during the periodical servicing of wind turbines
* Be competent in turbine fault troubleshooting.
* Test and maintain electrical, mechanical and hydraulic components and systems.
* Diagnose and rectify faults.
* Collect and monitor data.
* Carry out all retrofits according to the company's specifications.
* Work under Wind Turbine Safety Rules, ensuring the highest level of safety standards at all times.
* Complete all relevant paperwork, including work orders and risk assessments.
* Experience: 1 - 2 years in similar functions.
* English: Advanced level
* Availability to Travel
* Strong leadership skills
You will need to be prepared to work at heights and hold a Valid UK Driving Licence.
The salary is depending on your experience.
You will need to have a driving licence for this role.
If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered please contact: James McNair on 00 44 131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV.