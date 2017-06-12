Company Cathcart Energy

Location Dumfries & Galloway,Dumfries and Galloway,Scotland

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy are currently recruiting for a Wind Turbine Service Technician (Electrical or Mechanical) for our client a global player in the Wind industry

The site location of the wind farm is close to Dumfries & Galloway. For this position you must be wind turbine safety ruled trained at the Competent Technician level.

You will be climbing turbines and therefore will be expected to have a good head for heights as well as the fitness to perform this job on a regular basis.

Service Technicians work in teams and are provided use of a company vehicle, tools, appropriate work clothes and PPE.

Wind Farm Maintenance & Servicing

Typical duties include day-to-day responsibility for servicing on site, mechanical, electrical and hydraulic system maintenance, electrical control system tests, checking the torque on bolts, cleaning and re-greasing moving parts, restocking consumables, providing direct supervision of the service team technician/s and the compilation of service reports and MRS's (Maintenance Record Sheets) and AWPs where applicable under WTSR.

* Work as part of a servicing team during the periodical servicing of wind turbines* Be competent in turbine fault troubleshooting.* Test and maintain electrical, mechanical and hydraulic components and systems.* Diagnose and rectify faults.* Collect and monitor data.* Carry out all retrofits according to the company's specifications.* Work under Wind Turbine Safety Rules, ensuring the highest level of safety standards at all times.* Complete all relevant paperwork, including work orders and risk assessments.* Experience: 1 - 2 years in similar functions.* English: Advanced level* Availability to Travel* Strong leadership skills

You will need to be prepared to work at heights and hold a Valid UK Driving Licence.

The salary is depending on your experience.

You will need to have a driving licence for this role.

If you would like to find out more about this position and to be considered please contact: James McNair on 00 44 131 510 9100 and apply with your latest CV.

Job Type Permanent

Category Technician Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Technician Jobs

Salary £24500 to £27000 Per year

