WinCC - HMI - SCADA - Engineer

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Warrington,Cheshire,England

About the Role:

I am currently looking for a HMI/SCADA specialist to join my client on a rolling contractual basis, the client is working on a long term contractual agreement and has a need for an engineer/software engineer with a good knowledge of HMI SCADA and HMI WinCC.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Warrington

DURATION: 6 Month Rolling (Long term framework)

RATES: Market Rates

Specification:

Simatic WinCC HMI experience

WinCC SCADA Experience

Ability to modify existing equipment/software

Siemens system knowledge

The client also has some legacy Allen & Bradley RSview32 HMI's, any experience with these would be beneficial, not essential.

The client has a broad range of 30 sites throughout the North West, the have PLC/SCADA engineers working on these sites and they are particularly interested in an engineer to work biased towards the Simatic WinCC HMI/SCADA existing equipment/systems.

Please send all cv's through in word format, the client has advised they have an immediate requirement and can interview successful candidates at their earliest convenience.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

