Company Orion Group

Location Houston

About the Role:

Well Monitoring Specialist, Real Time Center, 2/2 Office rotation

* Provide continuous monitoring of the real-time data based on the agreed parameters and notification protocols.* Perform QA/QC of the data, including continuity, accuracy, frequency and quality assurance as data is delivered onshore.* Verify data integrity with Rig Mudloggers.* Participate in new-rig / new-service start-up(s) to assure sensors are calibrated and mapped correctly.* Perform applicable calculations and analyses, based on well activity and set protocols, on the real-time and historical data.* Maintain open chat session with Rig Mudlogger to assure understanding of current operations, request information, and to discuss anomalies.* Notify Rig Mudlogger and HMC WSLs when the monitored values exceed the notification criteria as per the HMC Event Escalation Guidelines.* Provide annotated screenshots as per HMC Monitoring Plans and as requested* Participate in HMC drills and training* Provide feedback regarding D-Web displays content and format* Assist HMC WSL in preparing monitoring-related work scope to be included in between Well Maintenance activities* Document monitoring lessons-learned* Perform proper handover with relief (Daily and End of Hitch)



Are there specific educational/software requirements needed?

KDI DWeb



Additional requirements for equipment or certifications:

MUST HAVE: Well Control Certification

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Drilling Jobs

Sub_Category Well Control Jobs

Salary $0 to $0 Per year

