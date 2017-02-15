Company Orion Group

Location Denmark,Europe

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting 2 full-time back to back Welding/Coating QC Inspectors, based at Munkebo, Denmark



Significant experience - essential



Working at height" and "Confined spaces" certificates - preferred



Preference will be given to Danish nationals and/or personnel living in Denmark



Contract position - Residential role based full time in Denmark



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912914





Job Type Contract

Category Quality%2C Inspector Jobs

Sub_Category Inspector Jobs - Coatings,Inspector Jobs - Welding

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now