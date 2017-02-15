Welding/Coating QC Inspectors

Orion Group
Denmark,Europe
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 2:30am

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting 2 full-time back to back Welding/Coating QC Inspectors, based at Munkebo, Denmark

Significant experience - essential

Working at height" and "Confined spaces" certificates - preferred

Preference will be given to Danish nationals and/or personnel living in Denmark

Contract position - Residential role based full time in Denmark

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 912914

Contract
Quality%2C Inspector Jobs
Inspector Jobs - Coatings,Inspector Jobs - Welding
£0 to £0 Per year
524722