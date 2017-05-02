Company Fircroft

The Role:

Define, develop and support software applications dedicated to airlines operation support. Ensure that software applications meet the needs from stakeholders (Flight operations, Maintenance & Engineering). Guarantee products development are performed within budget, time and quality. Knowledge to prioritise tasks, forecast progress, anticipate problems, provide clear directives to maintain a constant drumbeat. Instill transparency and open dialogue to overcome the complexities of the project environment (multi-cultural, organisation, change of targets, etc). Define and anticipate means to motivate team particularly during the critical phases of the project when level of pressure and stress are high.



The successful .NET Web Developer is to create new and support existing web-applications and pages written in C# .NET and TypeScript/JavaScript, utilising the Telerik Kendo component set, interfacing to web services and SQL Server databases hosted internally within Airbus Web & SQL Servers. All software is developed using the latest versions of Visual Studio, SQL Server and TFS.



A strong desire and capability to produce elegant and functioning web applications whilst maintaining the highest quality standards along with best practices (SOLID, DRY). The candidate must be experienced in Full Microsoft Stack development from SQL Server database design/implementation, C# Service/Controller development through to Web Client User Interface in Razor and Typescript/JavaScript.



Working as part of an Agile Scrum team facilitated by Developers, ISTQB Tester, Product Owner and Scrum Master.



Responsibilities include:

* Enhancement of existing sites and creation of new pages with innovative implementations of web components to enrich the visual impact of the data

* Detailed technical design, development, testing, implementation and maintenance

* Reviewing and understanding business requirements working with cross-functional teams

* Developing and enhancing product offerings in accordance with design and consistent with business objectives

* Ensuring that development tasks are completed within the timeline provided and that issues are fully tested with minimal defects

* Engage with key stake holders to understand the product and user requirements of the solutions to be created

* Generate appropriate design documents, wireframes and other forms of documentation to clearly represent the solutions

* Work with other development team members to allow them to implement the designs, including design and code reviews

* Implementation and coding of complete solutions

* Generate unit tests and other testing strategies to ensure the products are being tested thoroughly to produce quality products

* Ability to follow SOLID, DRY, KISS and YAGNI principles.



The technology that the development team primarily use is C#, ASP.NET MVC 5, MS SQL Server with .NET4 working within Visual Studio 2015 and managed through Team Foundation Server.



Primary products produced are Windows Applications, Windows Services, Web services and SQL Databases; the web developer role is to use and develop various outputs from these to construct web sites / pages / dashboards and graphical metrics utilising web technologies for the users of the other products.

Technical knowledge & experienced required for role:

* Strong C# skills including OOP, REST APIs, generics and reflection

* Strong MVC 5+ and Dependency Injection patterns

* Extensive Web Client and JavaScript (ideally TypeScript) and CSS development background

* Extensive knowledge of MS SQL server web interfaces, relational, warehouse and cube db schemas

* Unit tests, mocking interfaces/frameworks

* Recent use of Telerik controls (ASP and Kendo) and knowledge of their capabilities

* Experience with Agile methodologies

* Knowledge of Microsoft products:

o Team Foundation Server

o Visual Studio Professional



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Proven experience as Web Developer with C#, MVC and Dependency Injection

- Experience working with and designing solutions that use relational / warehouse and cube databases

- Strong experience using web development languages including C#, CSS, HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, AJAX, ASP, JSON, XML

- Web Development background



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

