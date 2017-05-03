Water Treatment & BOP Operator

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Cambodia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Operations Engineer Jobs

Salary $24000 to $36000 Per year

Job ID 554443

Multiple vacancies for Water Treatment & BOP Operators in South East Asia!Responsibilities:1) Operate Water Treatment Plant, Waste Water Treatment Plant, Electro Chlorination Plant and ensure equipment is operated in compliance with the operating standards and procedures.2) Report shift log reports and operating records, report abnormalities to the WTP Superintendent and ensure corrective action is to be taken.3) Conduct regular plant inspections and record in the operators' inspection records.4) Coordinate with the Technical Department to ensure compliance with quality and environmental standards.5) Maintain an equipment defect register and ensure maintenance is carried out.6) Follow safety procedures and contribute to safety improvement in workplace by considering risk factors in maintenance and repair activities.7) Follow all HSE rules and housekeeping standards, communicate HSE rules and expectations to the workforce and investigate HSE incidents as appropriate.Requirement:1) Minimum 08 years' experience of Coal/CFB/Thermal Fired Power Plants operations experience, of which at least 4 years in an equivalent position.2) Extensive knowledge of ion exchange demin water plant operation, waste water plant and raw water plant (clarification and sand filter) operations, codes and standards.3) Good knowledge of balance of plant systems such as firefighting systems and cooling water supply systems.4) Good overall knowledge of power plant operations.5) Strong verbal and written communication skills for interaction with other departments.6) Good leadership skills to develop a workforce through reward and recognition, coaching, corrective action and progressive discipline.7) Strong organizational skills with the ability to multi-task and react to changing priorities.8) Ability to assess, prioritize and resolve plant issues.For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321