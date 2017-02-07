Company Eden Scott

About the Role:

Based in Kent, Eden Scott's client is looking to hire a Warehouse Coordinator on a temporary contract.

Performing any Good Inwards Inspection requirements stipulated by the business, the successful candidate will be required to maintain orderly and efficient storage of all materials, release, Pick Job Orders as required by Business activities and perform basic Inspection requirements ensuring that m are picked and packed exactly to the Customer Purchase Orders and Sales Orders.

Additional responsibilities include:

* Gather and record any Serial Number requirements and other Data Collection activities as per the companies Quality requirements* Process material and products ensuring the accurate and timely packing as required by Business activities* Despatch and Post Goods Issue of Consignments to appointed Freight Forwarder* Ensure information on the SAP system is kept up to date* Work on process improvement / lead cost reduction projects as required

KEY SKILLS:

The successful candidate is required to have extensive Warehouse experience, along with a Materials Handling background from working within a manufacturing based operation. Experience of stock control, material movement and management along with previous packing and crane/slinging experience is essential.

The role also requires candidate with a valid Forklift License - counterbalance and reach trucks.

Knowledge and experience of working within SAP is also required.



