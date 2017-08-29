Company Ably Resources

ABLY RESOURCES' client, an offshore engineering organisation, are investing in a VICE PRESIDENT - HSSEQ to be based in Malaysia.This role is based in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur - one of South East Asia's energy hubs - and while this is a permanent position, travel to the business' various projects across the word is necessary.The overall purpose of the VICE PRESIDENT - HSSEQ is to provide leadership to the Corporate HSSEQ department and develop a strong HSSEQ strategy across the business.The role's accountabilities include, but aren't limited to;*Develop and champion the HSSEQ Department Strategies, plans and related activities*Responsible for the HSSEQ budget and exercising the financial authority at the level established by the Company*Provide interpretation and guidance for compliance to the statutory requirements*Oversee and review Emergency Response Plan and Crisis Management*Develop HSSEQ communication strategy internally and externally to maximize HSSEQ performance*Reviewing the current HSSEQ training programmes together with the Business Units for employeesThe minimum requirements associated with the role are;*A BSc in an Engineering discipline is essential*An MSc is preferred*Chartered Safety professional status is required*A minimum of 15 years' experience in Oil & Gas and/or Marine HSSEQ*Must boast experience in managing a Corporate or Business Unit HSSEQ function*A strong familiarity with HSSEQ MS certification (ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, etc.)Please send CVs in Word format