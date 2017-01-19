Verification/Validation Engineer- Chippenham

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Chippenham,Wiltshire,England

About the Role:

My client, a globally renowned engineering firm, are looking for a Systems Validation and Verification Engineer to work out of their Wiltshire offices on a permanent basis.

The Systems Validation and Verification Engineer will be involved in all aspects of validation and compliance from planning and specifying the validation and verification requirements, requirements validation, witnessing key tests, preparing evidence for the safety case and the generation of compliance matrices. The aim is to verify that compliance and fitness for purpose is assured.

The Engineering System Compliance/Validation Engineer independently approves conformance of complex safety critical systems and sub-systems against the client's and International rail standards, regulations and specifications.

The successful Systems Validation and Verification Engineer will have the following:

- Proven experience in similar Compliance/Validation/Verification discipline, ideally in rail; however, aerospace, defence or other sectors strongly considered..

- A good working background of Electro/Mechanical/Pneumatic systems and complex HW + SW systems, including methods of specification, qualification and certification of such systems is essential.

- Experience of working in a highly regulated environment

- Knowledge of system simulation and verification techniques.

- Available for overseas travel.

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced Systems Validation and Verification Engineer to join an exciting, forward thinking company with great career advancement prospects.

Salary on offer is up to £47,000 please benefits.

If you are interested and meet the above requirements then please apply for the Systems Validation and Verification Engineer position immediately.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Manufacturing / Fabrication Jobs

Salary £40000 to £47000 Per year

