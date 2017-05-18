Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Fircroft - Riyadh is looking for a Vendor Manager with the below criteria:-



Job Purpose:

To integrate, lead, and monitor the strategic, commercial and financial objectives pertaining to associated Suppliers and Key ISE Partnerships respective of the required support to (but not limited to) SBDCP and Salam Programs. Complimentary management of all associated contracts within the assigned Integrated Project Team (IPT for SBDCP, Salam, etc.) and to ensure that all respective C&P activities in the supply chain are discharged in accordance with the contracted scope of work.



Job Accountabilities:

Sub-Contract/Vendor & Partnership Management

*Develop and implement the procurement strategy effectively and efficiently in support of the respective program

*Adhere to C&P policies, processes, procedures and guidelines to ensure the project deliverables are executed within the parameters agreed at RBA.

*Monitor the key aspects of the project sub-contracted work, for major suppliers and key industry partnerships with the business (VCE, Ocean, HPe, etc).

*Lead the preparation, negotiation, drafting, and issuing of prime sub contracts including the 'close out' of sub-contracts according to time, quality, and cost requirements.



Contracts and Proposals

*Manage centrally all Requests for Quotations (for hardware, software and support services) for all IPT activity with key stakeholders both internally and externally to ISE.

*Develop and draft customer costed proposals and align with suppliers proposals by reviewing inputs and identify risks





Supplier/Partner & Customers Relations

*Manage and build effective working relationships with both external and internal stakeholders

*Build and maintain effective working relationships with ISE partners, suppliers, and customers required to support project execution throughout the project life cycle.



Commercial Management

*With the Senior Commercial Manager, implement and maintain the adherence of the Commercial Policies & Procedures within the IPT whilst ensuring that ISE's commercial activities are executed within a robust framework

*Manage the effective implementation of LCM governance within the IPT from Request to Bid Approval to Contract Acceptance (Phase2B)

Billing

*Effectively manage the prompt billing of all associated project milestones with in the project IPT whilst working the requirements with individual project managers.



Reporting

*Support the Senior Commercial Manager in all aspects of project reporting to the ISE Management team including but not limited to, commercial management plans, negotiation strategies, RBA documentation, weekly and monthly reporting.

*Produce relevant reports on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annually basis, as directed by the Senior Commercial Manager.

*Lead the support in key sub-contracts/purchase contracts by providing updates to the IPT Lead on financial status, monitoring delivery, etc. to support the monthly project CSR's





Qualification & Experience:

*A minimum of 4 - 5 years' experience with at least 1 years' experience in a senior Commercial or Procurement role where there has been active vendor management policies, preferably with the IT/Telecom or Defence industry (inside an ISO 9000 framework is desirable)

*Experience of MoD contract terms, practices and processes, in particular those applicable in KSA

*An understanding of commercial contracts and law, especially Saudi Law is desirable

*Experience in the risk identification and management would be beneficial

*Understanding of estimating and pricing techniques

*Experience of purchasing practices and processes, in particular those applicable in KSA.

*Strategic vendor management tools and techniques are required

*Bachelor's degree preferably in Contracts Law, Business Studies or Commercial/Procurement Management

*Professional qualification pertaining to purchasing desirable



Skills

*Negotiation and contract administration skills

*Fluent in English; both written and spoken

*Results Driven

*Creative and Analytical Thinking



If you are interested, kindly send your updated CV to:









