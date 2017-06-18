US, Montgomery, PA: Maintenance Assistant

Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electronics Engineer Jobs

Job ID 588991

We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.Under strict supervision, provides labor and unskilled support within the Equipment Maintenance function. Responsible for keeping shop, parts, and wash rack areas clean. May be required to pick up and deliver parts to supplier locations. Washes trucks and equipment and picks up and delivers light duty fleet vehicles when necessary. Assists mechanic and electronic technicians as required and performs other shop related duties as assigned. This is an entry level position and requires completion of a high school diploma or equivalent and 0-1 year of experience. Must be able to perform work in a safe, efficient and effective manner. The ability to perform basic mathematical calculations involving addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division is required. Basic reading comprehension and writing skills are required.343 Riddell Road, Montgomery, Pennsylvania, 17752, United States41392Entry-LevelSupport ServicesMisc SupportFull TimeCompensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.