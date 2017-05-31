Turnaround Scheduler

Company NES Global Talent

Location Wilmington

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Operations Jobs

Sub_Category Refinery Operations Jobs

Salary $60 to $75 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 576688

TA Scheduler with Planning experience and strong P6 proficiency needed. Looking for someone within the next 1-3 months in preparation for a late 2017 and an early 2018 Turnaround. Local candidates preferred and competitive compensation provided.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.