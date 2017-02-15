Transmission Linesworker (LE1 or LE2)

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location East Ayrshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Work Scope

* Work at height on a daily basis often involving multiple climbs or working on several sites and locations in a day.* Working to Amec/Client safety rules, principally but not exclusively to DNO projects* Working off ladders and or conductor access plaftforms* Tower steelwork assembly and erection using 360 telehandlers , cranes and self supporting derricks* Running out pilot bonds and new conductors under tension* Conductor replacement including full tension stringing.* Lead earthing parties, read and authorise safety documentation.* Where qualified, hold safety documents and lead small working parties.* In accordance with our certification to the standards OHSAS 18001, ISO9001:2000 and ISO 14001 each employee will comply with and contribute to the effective implementation of the current Amec Foster Wheeler:* Health and Safety policy* Quality Policy* Environmental Policy* To work within established Company policies and procedures* Promote company values and standards and exhibit appropriate behaviour in accordance with Company ethos* To demonstrate safety, integrity & commitment at all times* Maintain excellent levels of communication throughout the team and the wider business* To undertake any other duties as and when necessary to meet the varying demands of the business and satisfy customer needs

Experience

Essential:

* Proven experience of working on the ABC, LV and HV wood pole network up to 132kV overhead lines and lattice steel tower* Working in the Construction Industry or in an outside environment* Operation of specialist OHL Plant and Equipment* Supervisory experience* Cradle block work and fibre optic wrap work* Temporary mast* Derrick work* Have a working knowledge of scaffolds, access works contractors* Basic understanding of engineering principles.* Understanding of working with internationally recognised Health and Safety and Quality policies* Manual Dexterity* Resilience* Commitment and Determination* Highly motivated* Able to listen and act upon instruction* Working in a team environment

