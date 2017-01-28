Transmission & Distribution Planning Director- Colorado

Progressive GE
United States,North America
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 2:07pm

About the Role:

Transmission & Distribution Planning Director - Colorado

One of the largest member-owned utility cooperatives in the US is currently seeking a T & D Planning Director to join their growing team near Denver, CO.

The ideal candidate would be an Electrical Engineer with minimum 8 years of Transmission and Distribution planning experience.

The company offers a competitive compensation package, which includes a pension program+ relocation assistance.

Requirement:



* Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with 8 years of applicable experience
* Experience design, operation of overhead and underground distribution
* Proficient in PSSE or PSLF
* Knowledge of NERC and WECC a PLUS
* Excellent written and oral communications skills
