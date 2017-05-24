Transmisison Planning Engineer

Progressive GE
Houston
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 3:59pm

About the Role:

Senior Engineer, System Studies - Austin, TX

A Fortune 500 electric and natural gas utility serving several markets in the U.S. is currently seeking a Senior Engineer, System Studies to join their growing team in Houston, TX.

The ideal candidate would be a Professional Engineer with PSS/E experience and minimum 5 years Transmission planning experience.

The company offers a competitive compensation package, which includes local relocation assistance.

* Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with 5 years of applicable experience
* PSSE Experience
* Professional Engineering License
* Excellent written and oral communications skills.

Permanent
Engineering Jobs
Electrical Engineering Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
571592