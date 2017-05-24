Transmisison Planning Engineer

About the Role:
Senior Engineer, System Studies - Austin, TX
A Fortune 500 electric and natural gas utility serving several markets in the U.S. is currently seeking a Senior Engineer, System Studies to join their growing team in Houston, TX.
The ideal candidate would be a Professional Engineer with PSS/E experience and minimum 5 years Transmission planning experience.
The company offers a competitive compensation package, which includes local relocation assistance.
Requirement:
* Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering with 5 years of applicable experience
* PSSE Experience
* Professional Engineering License
* Excellent written and oral communications skills.