Transfer Analyst

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

* Responsible for processing a high volume of transfer of interests in SAP while adhering to strict deadlines.* Responsible for processing a high volume of Business Associate data related to Division Orders in SAP.* Support and responsiveness to our Finance colleagues by making available ownership to allow for accurate and timely processing of production volumes, production revenue, and joint interest billing.* Must possess advanced knowledge of formats of various legal descriptions so as to analyze spacing and unit map information and apply that information to our core business processes.* Responding to phone calls, emails and mail from external and internal customers regarding title issues, inquiries and account questions.* Clearly and effectively communicate with both internal and external business partners as well as property owners to obtain needed information and/or documents or to convey information.* Adhere to internal document management process to ensure correspondence, instruments, records, and all other data are filed, imaged and indexed appropriately for retrieval and analysis.* Alignment with company needs to monitor and measure business activities and to continuously improve our business processes..* Contribute to and support LEAN practices in all aspects of the role as the Company moves toward a distinctive LEAN culture which is a foundation block for BPEI in 2020.

EXPERIENCE:

* Minimum of 5 years of oil and gas experience is desirable, in one of the following: land, land administration, division order, or land development.* Experience with PRA/SAP is required

EDUCATION/TRAINING:

* Bachelor's degree preferable or commensurate experience. Certifications or degrees in the following are also a plus: Law, Petroleum Land Management, and Division Order Analyst.

