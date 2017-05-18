Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for Training Course Designer with the below criteria:





Primary Objectives and Functions:



To design, develop and maintain courseware for Technical Communications and English Language courses in a compliant format for National Guard Signals School (NGSS) and Regional training in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that is consistent and meets both internal and external requirements in accordance with the Defence Systems Approach to Training Quality Standard (DSAT QS) and BS EN ISO 9001:2008 Quality Management Systems



Summary of Duties and Responsibilities:



Design & Development



? Maintain current or develop future Program of Instructions (POI) that conform to Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) requirements

? Maintain current or develop future Course Training Plans (CTP) containing ISpecs, ASpecs and Schedules

? Maintain electronic file structures in accordance with the total quality management policy.

? Provide an audit trail for the design and development of all course documentation in accordance with the total quality management policy

? Ensure the design and format of all course materials are in accordance with the total quality management policy

? Produce and maintain task scalars of current or future Military Occupation Specialities (MOS) courses

? Produce and maintain task scalars of current or future Communications Foundation courses

? Produce and maintain task scalars of current or future English Language Training (ELT) courses

? Carry out work task analysis as part of scheduled courseware maintenance

? To produce new documentation for current and future Communications and ELT training within NGSS and the Central, Eastern and Western Regions

? Assist with course documentation as required by TDDM



Reporting



? Provide weekly reports of current work activities as directed by TDDM

? Communicate the results of analysis and evaluation as directed with supporting information about best practices

? Produce concise reports for management in a variety of formats as directed



Office Administration



? Maintain a register of all official requests for information release by the SANG

? Maintain an efficient prioritised electronic filing system

? General office administration duties

? Maintain all documentation in accordance with Training Quality Data Protection guidelines





Other duties as required by the TDDM

? Advise on training and development issues which contribute to achieving SANGisation objectives and assist long-term planning and change management

? Assist in selection testing for new National Guard Signals Corps entrants

? Assist in the Invigilation of tests as directed

? Assist in the marking of tests as directed

? Assist with Internal Validation as directed

? Provide leave and absence cover as required



Essential and Desirable:



Essential to the role candidates must be able to provide as evidence or demonstrate through interview;



Essential



? NVQ Level 4 or above in Training Design and Development or Teaching/Instructional related qualification

? Minimum of five years working within a training department or similar environment

? A sound understanding of a Systems Approach to Training and relevant associated documentation

? Experience of utilising Subject Matter Experts and Stakeholder input to potential training solutions

? Experience of using different taxonomies in curriculum development

Desirable



? Trained to UK Armed Forces standards.

? A sound knowledge of all Defence Systems Approach to Training (DSAT) processes, including course design, course development and course delivery and DSAT Quality Standards (DSAT QS).

? Ideally some experience with military overseas students.

Liaise with Scope of Services contract stakeholders as directed;



Internal



? NGSS departments (High)

? Organisational departments (High)



External



? Regional Training Centres (High)

? UK MoD (Medium)

? SANG (Medium)



Meetings



? Meetings as directed (Medium)

Competences / Standards (Specific Responsibilities)



Communications

? Communicate with a limited range of people on day-to-day matters





Health & Safety

? Assist in maintaining own and others' Health, Safety and Security



Personal & People Development

? Develop own skills and knowledge and provide information to others to help their development



Equality & Diversity

? Act in ways that support equality and value diversity



