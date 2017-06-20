Training Administration Coordinator

Company NES Global Talent

Location Houston

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Administrator Jobs

Salary $45 to $55 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 591383

Houston and PerthnonenoneWork ManagingDirect manager and peers in Acceleration Team •Leadership Team in both North and South America •Wider Technology Team •HR team (Training Team and Team responsible for graduate/intern programs)Client outside Technology: Any vendors, providers or supporters• Coordinate Technology Training • Logistics management of training programs including program registrations, coordination of training materials • Management of external partnerships associated with the Program • Training program coordination and administration • supports the introduction, embedment and use of standardized capability frameworks across the Function •measures participation and effectiveness of development interventions ensuring good return on investment • Manage the capability and training SharePoint sites Assist with the running of the intern/ graduate programs/ Organizational Skills: ability to manage multiple projects efficiently and effectively.• Demonstrates a strong sense of delivering on commitments, Follows up and holds self and others to account for performance •: addresses customer needs in a prompt, positive and timely manner. Manages difficult internal customer situations; solicits customer feedback for process improvement. •: Gathers inputs for the analysis and evaluation of learning programs. Administers and ensures the accuracy of knowledge, skill and behavioral assessments based on specified methods and according to specified standards. Conducts analysis and evaluation of learning programs using tools, methods and following standardst: Approaches others in a tactful manner, treats others with respect and consideration regardless of their status or position. Strong problem solving skills, critical thinking and initiative, Uses feedback from customers and stakeholders to help measure effectiveness of stakeholder management. Helps develop and enhance customer and stakeholder relationships. •/ Team: Balances team and individual responsibilities; exhibits objectivity and openness to others’ views and ideas; contributes to building a positive team environment. Ability to work with cross-functional partners. •: knowledge of business acumen. Ability to listen and obtain clarification receives and provides feedback well. Engage through inclusion and communication •Writes clearly and professionally; edits work for spelling and grammar; varies writing style to meet needs; ability to read and interpret written information accurately. •and well interaction with employees and suppliers.Bachelor’s degree required in Organizational Development, Human Resources, Business Administration or related field• Deliver Results: Is planned, organized, solves problems and takes accountability. Has strong attention to detail and driven to deliver quality outcomes * Experience in learning management system * Demonstrated experience in people data management and analytics * Experience supporting a global team, * Experience supporting large development programs, * Experience managing enterprise learning management systemsEnglishEstablished in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.