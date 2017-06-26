Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Darlington,Durham,England

About the Role:

Primat Recruitment, part of Amec Foster Wheeler, is currently recruiting for a Trainee Recruitment Consultant to join the Darlington Office. You will recruit for the Construction and Technical recruitment team as required working on external client vacancies.

Purpose / Role

* Grow the financial performance of Primat in line with forecasted plans, build and maintain excellent relationships with external clients* To design and successfully implement a business development plan that will drive and ensure the growth of Primat's external business, whilst building and developing relationships with key stakeholders both internally and externally* Ensuring all current Contracts are maintained, serviced and are delivered compliantly against Primat's and the clients required standards* Responsible for the providing the highest level of end to end recruitment at all levels, delivering high quality candidates to clients at all times* Adopt and implement Amec Foster Wheeler's core values as demonstrated through everyday leadership

Responsibilities and Duties / Business Development Responsibilities

* Using various sales and marketing techniques to attract business from new client companies, including cold calling, telesales, business development, social media, face to face meetings and attending networking events;* Developing an in-depth understanding of both current and potential client companies, their industry, what they do, plus their work culture and environment;* Formatting and preparing candidate CV's, selling in to prospective clients for suitable positions;* Working with the Primat management team to negotiate charge rates with both current and prospect clients as part of the sales process* Working towards and exceeding targets that may relate to the number of candidates placed, a value to be billed to clients or business leads generated;* Agreeing, Managing and reporting on personal KPI's, sales targets and objectives

Client Servicing Responsibilities

* Advertising vacancies by drafting and placing adverts in a range of social media, for example newspapers, websites, magazines, job boards;Using social media to advertise positions, attract candidates and build relationships with candidates and employers;* Receiving and reviewing candidate applications, managing interviews, any competence tests and creating a shortlist of candidates for the client;* Requesting references and checking the suitability of candidates before submitting their details to the client;* Briefing the candidates about the responsibilities and pay rates of the contract position;* Regularly conduct service level reviews across all key areas of the business to ensure compliance and best practice is being achieved and areas for business improvement are being identified and actioned appropriately* Maintaining accurate documentation on all candidates to ensure a robust and thorough audit trail ensuring the candidate management system is being fully utilised. Working with all members of the Primat team to assist in developing and implementing programmes of improvement.* Working closely with HSEQ to ensure maximum compliance and ability to promote all aspects of health and safety requirements.* Creation of a candidate pipeline for specific for disciplines. Candidates within these pipelines to be regularly contacted to maintain interest in Primat and importantly be readily available for identified vacancies* Utilising and growing the candidate database to match the right person to the client's vacancy

Essential

* God communication skills* IT skills

Beneficial

* Degree or A Levels in a business related discipline

Amec Foster Wheeler (www.amecfw.com) designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. Employing around 35,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2016 revenues of £5.4 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, power and process, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Permanent

Category Sales and Marketing Jobs

Sub_Category Account Manager Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now