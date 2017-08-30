Test Engineer - Kortrijk

G2 Recruitment
Kortrijk-Dutsel
Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 3:41am

About the Role:

Test Engineer

Test Engineer | Kortrijk | Competitive Salary

My client is an energy company that work in multiple countries. They are looking to hire experienced Test Engineer. Based in Kortrijk, this client is looking for over 3 years' experience as a Test Engineer. Candidates with an experience with Semi - Conductors or development of chips will stand out.

Requirements:



* Over 3 years' experience as a Test Engineer
* Experience working with C++
* Strong knowledge of VBasic
* Passion and knowledge of both Hardware and Software
* Ability to speak fluent English

Beneficial:



* Experience with PCB (DC, AC or RF) is a plus
* French is a bonus

Location: Kortrijk Area

Role: Test Engineer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

If you wish to be considered for this Test Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.

Permanent
