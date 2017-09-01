About the Role:
Test Engineer
My client is an image sensor company, looking to hire Test Engineers with C++ Knowledge. Based in Brussels Area, this client is looking for a minimum of 2 years' experience as a Test Engineer or a PHD degree in Engineering.
Requirements:
* Minimum of 2 years' experience as a Test Engineer
* Knowledge of C++ and Python
* Masters or PHD degree in Engineering
* Lives in Brussels Area
* Ability to speak English
Desirably:
* Semiconductor Knowledge
* ADC, DAC, PLL knowledge is a bonus
Location: Brussels Area
Role: Test Engineer
Salary: Negotiable
Start Date: ASAP
Type: Permanent
If you wish to be considered for this Test Engineer role please contact me and send your CV alternatively call G2 London on +44 207 167 68 16 and ask for Samuel James.