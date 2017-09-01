Test Engineer

G2 Recruitment
Belgium,Europe
Friday, September 1, 2017

About the Role:

Test Engineer

My client is an image sensor company, looking to hire Test Engineers with C++ Knowledge. Based in Brussels Area, this client is looking for a minimum of 2 years' experience as a Test Engineer or a PHD degree in Engineering.

* Minimum of 2 years' experience as a Test Engineer
* Knowledge of C++ and Python
* Masters or PHD degree in Engineering
* Lives in Brussels Area
* Ability to speak English

* Semiconductor Knowledge
* ADC, DAC, PLL knowledge is a bonus

Location: Brussels Area

Role: Test Engineer

Salary: Negotiable

Start Date: ASAP

Type: Permanent

Permanent
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Developer - Software Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
