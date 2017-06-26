Terminal Operator

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Port Moody
Posted on 
Monday, June 26, 2017 - 11:15am

About the Role:

The Role:
Fulfill the following job duties in compliance with terminal's SSHE (safety, security, health, environmental) standards:
*unloading heavy fuel oil (HFO) railcars
*supply IOCO terminal with steam through the operation of packaged boilers and their associated equipment in accordance with BC Safety Authority regulations, WorkSafe BC regulations
*rigorously adhering to and enforcing the work permit procedures and act as a permit issuer
*preparing and locking out equipment for maintenance
*executing site rounds

The Company:
Our client, a major owner/operating company, requires expertise for their ongoing oil sands mega-projects in Alberta.This position is open to Canadian Citizens and Permanent Residents only.

Position is based in Port Moody, British Columbia

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Class 4 steam certification is preferred
High school diploma, college diploma is preferred
Minimum of 3 years of field experience in railcar offloading or loading
Experience in boiler operation, & working knowledge of regulatory requirements for boiler operation

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Construction Jobs
Sub_Category 
Architectural Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
595236