Temporary Works Coordinator

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler have identified a requirement for the provision of Temporary Works Coordination services to support a project based on Stanlow Refinery at Ellesmere Port. Initially required for a period of 9 months, the successful candidate will have extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

Workscope

* To ensure all that all TW activities are completed in a safe manner with no detrimental impact to personnel, fabric or the environment* To ensure all Temporary Work Design's (TWD's) are implemented onsite in accordance with Amec Foster Wheeler procedures whilst at all times conforming to UK Regulations and Standards* Be the first point of contact between the TW Designers and the Project Site Construction & Maintenance Team for all TW matters* Have adequate authority to carry out assigned duties and stop any work not being carried out satisfactorily* Co-ordinate all TW activities and ensure the appropriate procedures for the control of TW are implemented on site* Ensure that TWD's are implemented onsite in accordance with the evant drawings and specifications and ensure that those responsible for on-site supervision receive full details of the TWD, including any limitations and guidance notes associated with it and prepare a specific method statement* Ensure a Temporary Works Register (TWR) is established and maintained* Ensure that a TW Design Brief is prepared and adequate for the work proposed and that any residual risks identified at the design stage, assumed methods of construction or loading constraints identified by the Permanent Works Designers are included in the TW Design Brief* Ensure that a satisfactory TWD is carried out and that a TW Design Check is completed by someone who was not involved in the original design, and that a completed copy of the Design Check Certificate is available (Including checks for design changes)* Where appropriate, ensure that the TWD is made available to other interested parties, e.g. the Designer of the Permanent Works* Ensure that checks are made at appropriate stages covering the more critical factors, and where necessary, issue stage permits to proceed* Ensure that any proposed changes in materials or construction are checked against the original design and appropriate action taken* Ensure that during use of the TW all appropriate maintenance is carried out and that all results from periodic inspections, together with any requirements for improvement, are recorded and actioned* Register or record the drawings, calculations and other relevant documents relating to the final design and ensure that any agreed changes, or corrections of faults, are correctly carried out on site* Issue Permit to Load and Permit to Unload, Strike or Dismantle as required following detailed checks* Ensure that any relevant information for the Health and Safety file is transmitted to the appropriate body

Qualifications & Skills

* Degree / HND in Civil or Structural engineering* CCNSG safety passport* Demonstrable relevant experience in Temporary Works (TW) Coordination (I.E. By means of CV / professional references)* Has extensive experience of Temporary Works (TW) of various types and complexity* Knowledge of relevant engineering design and construction processes

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Civil / Structural Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

