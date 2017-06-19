Temp Receptionist (Arbroath)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Arbroath,Angus,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Temporary

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Receptionist Jobs

Salary £8 to £8 Per hour

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 591364

Our client, based in Arbroath, are looking to recruit a receptionist for a holiday cover between Friday 30th June 2017 - Wed 19th July 2017 incHours will be 0800 - 1600 and will not include weekends. 30 min lunchCandidates must have worked in an office or hotel reception environment.Duties:Answering and rerouting calls in an effective manner.Receive incoming and outgoing mail and deliveries.Effective interaction with visitors, vendors and all level of managementDealt with visitor requests and questions, assisted with answers and referrals.