Company Woodland Consultancy Services

Location Kazakhstan,Central Asia

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category CAD Jobs

Job ID 615020

TEKLA MODELLER - DIRECT HIRE CONTRACT – KAZAKHSTAN Our Client, a Major international Oil and Gas contractor, is seeking a TEKLA Modeller for their project based in Kazakhstan. QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE: • Must have either a diploma or degree in a relevant subject. • Must have good TEKLA software experience. • Must have recent experience of the job scope below. JOB SCOPE: • Prepare model of building using Tekla after approval from client. • Ability to Model Stair Case, Ladder, Pipe Structure etc. • Prepare drawings from Model. • Prepare BOM & Reports from TEKLA and many more things • Preparation of structural layout as per designer's input. • Complete provision of design information-structural skeleton, grid line dimensions, member sizes/profiles with welding for built-up members, member list with end forces & foundation loadings(optional). • Connection detail marking & details as per codes of practice & engineer's input. • Preparation of anchor bolt layout plan & details. • Preparation of foundation layout. • Marking & details of different types of footings (isolated/combined/raft) etc, pedestal & tie beam. • Preparation of wire diagram of the structural skeleton of the building. (Multi-storied/industrial building) • Assigning of member sizes/profiles. • Preparation of connection library & application of connection details to the joints of the structure. • Generation of single part drawings, assembly drawings, erection drawings & editing if required. • Preparation of BOM (bill of material) & BNW(bolt nut washer)list. • Checking of drawings with design information, dimensions, orientation marks etc. • Advance Tekla:- Creation of parametric components, connections etc Duration: 12 months renewable. Status: Rotational 42 days on, 14 days off 6 days per week / 10 hours per day. Rate: €25.00 per worked hour (non negotiable) after Kazakh tax deductions. Accommodation, meals and laundry, Transportation, Insurance and Medevac, Flights provided by Client We are instructed to only submit to our Client candidates whose qualifications and experience match client’s specification.