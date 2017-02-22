Technical Writer

Company Orion Group

About the Role:

Scope

1. Produce and maintain System Manuals and associated documents in accordance with department / Motorola / Customer specifications and standards.

2. Manage the project documentation ensure that documents are correctly and safely stored.

3. Monitor and report project progress and problems to Project Management and where appropriate, take actions to ensure project completion.

4. Liaise with System Engineers and Project Managers as and when required to ensure that timescales are met.

5. To attend project meetings and produce reports as required.

6. Work with the Project Management to continually assess/evolve/improve working practices in line with new technology and business requirements.

7. To interpret the requirements of customers and convert their specifications into maintenance documentation

Knowledge/Skills

- Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc), Microsoft Visio, Microsoft Outlook, Adobe Acrobat Professional, Adobe Frame Maker,

Theory and operation of complex electronic systems, understanding of the reliability and maintenance of fielded systems, Knowledge of publication standards and production techniques, Understanding of project and systems processes and proposals, Proven performance as a technical author.

- The individual must have the ability to understand technical design and build information then present that information in a structured, logical, understandable manner that meets the requirements of the Customer maintenance organisations and Project Documentation standards.

- The position requires an ability to work on multiple, concurrent, projects within the department and to be able to work in a flexible manner to meet critical project milestones.

- An ability to identify process weaknesses within the role and apply practices to innovative solutions outputs are enhanced in a cost effective way in line with the projects goals.

- Excellent communication skills - Fluency in English is a must.

