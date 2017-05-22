Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Other Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 571476

ABLY RESOURCES' client, an offshore oilfield services group, is seeking a TECHNICAL WRITER - HSSEQ in MALAYSIA.Based in Kuala Lumpur, the country's energy capital, this is a short-term contract opportunity offering the right professional six months of intense and exciting exposure within the FPSO industry.Working within the FPSO Operations division of the business, the Technical Writer - HSSEQ will assist in the development, drafting, review, editing and finalization of high quality documents that contribute to the overall success of their HSSEQ Management System i.e. CAMS. The Technical Writer will be responsible for drafting and editing documents, conducting literature reviews and managing the document review & comment adjudication process.The qualifications, skills and experiences associated with this role include;*At least a BSc gained within a relevant subject ie. English, Communication, etc.*Technical Writing experience within HSSEQ Management Systems*Previous experience within the Oil & Gas industry, preferably FPSO exposure*The ability to produce flowcharts and process diagrams*Knowledge of the International Standards Organization's management system requirements i.e. ISO 9001 - Quality Management System, ISO 14001 - Environmental Management SystemSuitable and interested candidates should apply in the first instance with an up-to-date CV.