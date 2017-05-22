Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for Technical support engineer with solid experience in Ericson netOP and EMS.

Minimum experience: 4 years and above.

Minimum qualification: bachelor degree in IT or relevant course.



