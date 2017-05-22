Technical support engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Posted on 
Monday, May 22, 2017 - 4:44am

About the Role:

The Role:
FIRCROFT-Riyadh is looking for Technical support engineer with solid experience in Ericson netOP and EMS.
Minimum experience: 4 years and above.
Minimum qualification: bachelor degree in IT or relevant course.

If interested and experienced kindly forward updated CV to:

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Administration Jobs
Sub_Category 
Engineering Administrator Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
571473