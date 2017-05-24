Technical Services Manager

Company Orion Group

Location Lusby

About the Role:

Our client is a Power and Energy company who are expanding their asset portfolio into Liquefied Natural Gas. The Manager, LNG Technical Services is a seasoned technical professional with a broad understanding of the issues faced in designing, operating, and maintaining LNG processing facilities, power generation, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and or chemical processing facilities.

* Directs the development of projects to achieve long-range facility plans and ensures efficient facility design and construction.* Directs the scope, schedule and budget for all major construction activities* Directs the development of design, analysis, construction, material and equipment standards and designs.* Develops and monitors industry standard practices, new technology, applications, and metrics to determine effectiveness of engineering designs and processes.* Supports local technical teams and participates in the design, commissioning, and support of new facilities or processes.* Works with corporate business professionals to address technical matters associated with achieving company business objectives.* Understand process design, hazard evaluation, project implementation, engineering information management, plant operations, and plant maintenance.* Will be expected to become familiar with all facets of LNG transportation, storage and processing, including health, safety, maintenance, operations, governmental regulations and associated codes and standards.

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Supports the operations and maintenance functions of a natural gas liquefaction import/export facility to provide reliable service to our customers in a safe, compliant and socially responsible manner.* Plan and manage all the engineering support activities in the facility (including process, power generation, and storage and loading).* Develop, manage, and update equipment inspection programs, document control processes, and the management of change process.* Integrates Specifications and Standards of design and construction employed in process facilities into internal design standards for future projects.* Provides technical support to the operation department regarding design improvement, asset integrity, and debottlenecking of the terminal.* Support the DTI Pipeline Operations Department, Government Affairs Department, Commercial Affairs Department and other departments as needed with process engineering.* Participates in development project meetings with Engineering and Construction Department or Consultants to understand large capital projects and determine Operations and Maintenance (O & M) requirements of the projects.* Ensures compliance with applicable design engineering codes and standards, project specifications, regulatory requirements, while taking into consideration cost, schedule, constructability, operability, and maintainability.* Leads technical investigations and root cause analysis.* Participates in Process Hazards Analysis (PHA) for facility and development projects.

Requirements

* Eight (8) years of progressive experience in an LNG, gas processing, refining, power generation, or chemical industry.* Possess broad knowledge of technical processes, project and design engineering; environmental quality; quality assurance/control; corrosion control; equipment performance testing; vibration analysis and equipment troubleshooting; and process computers and controls.* Experience should include process design, project development and execution, technical procedures and training programs development, and plant operations/maintenance.* Broad knowledge of regulatory requirements (FERC, EPA, OSHA, DOT, ASME, API, etc.).* Ability to represent the company on industry technical committees and forums sponsored by NFPA, PHMSA, CLNG, INGAA, etc.* Able to work with a culturally diverse group of technical individuals whose skills cover the range required to engineer, operate and maintain the LNG terminal and Liquefaction production facility.* Possess the personality and ability to relate to and to establish a mutually respectful relationship with management, peers and the various facility level workers (Director, Managers, Supervision and Technicians) whom are all responsible for ensuring good operations.* Organized, planning skills, able to manage multiple activities and programs in timely fashion and with a high degree of accuracy, able to meet work deadlines.* Accomplished public speaker, able to create and deliver industry-specific presentations.* Computer savvy including Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel, Access, Project and PowerPoint and SAP.

A Professional Engineer's (PE) License is a preferred.

