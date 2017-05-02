Company Fircroft

The Company:

Our Client is a first rate educational body with an end goal of educating, developing and inspiring the next generation of workers to the highest standard in order for them to enter the local working market. Our client operates in over 7 locations within Cumbria and has contributed monumentally to the local supply chain with 97% of apprentices going directly in to full time employment.



The Role:

Technical Delivery Tutor - Instrumentation & Maths

Location - Workington

Permanent

To research, design and deliver technical training to both young people and adults. This training may be as part of a Technical Certificate or as part of a bespoke programme.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Our client is seeking applicants who hold a minimum of HNC in their engineering area of expertise to deliver technical certificates in our training facilities.Industry experience is preferred although not mandatory.Previous teaching experience is not essential as training will be provided, however candidates must be prepared to work towards attaining a teaching qualification.

* To teach up to and including level 3 in electrical engineering. Focus on instrumentation..

* To teach up to and including level 4 Maths.

* Project Management - deliver up to level 3.

* CAD - deliver up to level 3.

* To carry out research and product development for new qualifications in line with customer demand.

* To design bespoke Technical Training Courses to customer specifications.

To supervise or assist with supervision of students.

* To contribute to the development, planning and implementation of a high quality curriculum.

* To assist in the development of learning materials, preparing schemes of work and maintaining records to monitor student progress, achievement and attendance.

* To participate in the development, administration and marking of exams and other assessments.

* To provide pastoral care and support to students.

* To participate in the administration of the department's programmes of study and other activities as requested.

* To contribute to departmental working groups or committees as requested.

* To maintain own continuing professional development.

* To actively follow and promote company policies, including Equal Opportunities.

* To maintain an awareness and observation of fire and health and safety regulations.



Knowledge

Essential:

A strong knowledge of the subject area combined with a broad subject background enabling contributions to teaching programmes

Ideally someone who has electrical maintenance background or instrumentation background.





Skills

Essential:

Excellent interpersonal, oral and written communication skills.

Proven record of ability to manage time and work to strict deadlines.



Desirable:

Evidence of ability to teach technical certificates and to supervise students



Qualifications

Essential:

Minimum of HNC or equivalent.

Desirable:

Time-served craftsperson

Membership of a relevant professional organisation



Previous Experience

Desirable:

Technical Certificate Delivery

Assessment of student work.

Curriculum design.

Pastoral care of students.



Personal Qualities

Essential:

Commitment to academic research

Commitment to high quality teaching and fostering a positive learning environment for students

Commitment to continuous professional development

Commitment to company policy of equal opportunity and the ability to work harmoniously with colleagues and students of all cultures and backgrounds.



