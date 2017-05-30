Technical Author/Writer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

Location Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

£23 to £27 Per hour

We are seeking an experienced Technical Writer/Author to assist with the creation of Equipment Manuals (Operation and Maintenance Manuals), calculation sheets, technical specifications, Declaration of Conformity Certificates etcThis is a 3 month contract in North Aberdeenshire. It is a very rural location and own transport is highly desirable.Candidates should have a strong technical writing background and have demonstrable experience of creating manuals and certification/specification sheets.Our client is a large fabrication. heavy engineering business, so exposure to this type of industry would also be very useful as well as an engineering qualifications.Immediate start