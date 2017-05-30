Technical Author/Writer

Company 
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location 
Turriff,Aberdeenshire,Scotland
Posted on 
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 6:06am

About the Role:

We are seeking an experienced Technical Writer/Author to assist with the creation of Equipment Manuals (Operation and Maintenance Manuals), calculation sheets, technical specifications, Declaration of Conformity Certificates etc

This is a 3 month contract in North Aberdeenshire. It is a very rural location and own transport is highly desirable.

Candidates should have a strong technical writing background and have demonstrable experience of creating manuals and certification/specification sheets.

Our client is a large fabrication. heavy engineering business, so exposure to this type of industry would also be very useful as well as an engineering qualifications.
Immediate start
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Other Engineering Jobs
Salary 
£23 to £27 Per hour
Apply 
Job ID 
576649