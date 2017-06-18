Tech Prof-Pinnacle Geosc, Sr

Company Energy Jobline

We are looking for the right people - people who want to innovate, achieve, grow and lead. We attract and retain the best talent by investing in our employees and empowering them to develop themselves and their careers. Experience the challenges, rewards and opportunity of working for one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the global energy industry.Under broad direction, demonstrates a complete understanding of the data processing and geomechanical/geophysical principles required for providing deliverables as per customer demands. Demonstrates ability to apply advanced technical knowledge and experience to chart a successful path to completion of novel or demanding projects. Under occasional supervision, assists in planning of projects and subsequent delivery of analytical results and reports. Capable of autonomous completion of routine data QC and analysis & reporting duties as well as occasional autonomous completion of special or unusual projects as directed by a Principle Geosciences Technical Professional or higher. Routinely interacts directly with clients with occasional supervision by a Principle Geosciences Technical Professional or higher. Responsibilities will include working in both a field and office environment. Completion of a graduate degree in Engineering, Geology, Geophysics or Petro-physics is required. Certification as an Engineer, Engineer-in-training, or Geophysicists is desirable but not required. Alternatively, an undergraduate degree in Petro-physics, Engineering, Geophysics, or Geology and a minimum of 4 years of experience in petroleum geophysics, reservoir/rock mechanics, or rock fracture mechanics may substitute for advanced degrees. Other scientific, engineering, or mathematical backgrounds could be considered. Requires familiarity and understanding of proprietary software and hardware. Strong background in geophysics, technical / engineering, or science is essential. Must be able to converse regularly with clients on a highly technical and professional level. Possess technical writing skills.A18 MIDC Cross Rd B, Andheri-E, Mumbai, Mumbai, 400093, India37444Experienced HireEngineering/Science/TechnologyProduction EnhancementFull TimeCompensation is competitive and commensurate with experience.