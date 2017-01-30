Tax Advisor (Global)

Company Spencer Ogden

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Tax Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523550

Responsibilities include:- Define the Group tax framework and risk management- Manage the African operations in line with tax framework- Tax reporting & compliance- Review Transfer pricing policy at global, regional and local level- Manage 17 countries- Deal with tax authorities directlyBackground required:- Experience managing high volume- Looking after multiple countries at once (10+)- Will consider people from a wide variety of sectors (inc FMCG/retail/etc)- Experience dealing with tax authorities directly- African exp (East/West) - IS A MUST- FLUENT FRENCH- 30/45% travel**Please note - you CANNOT be considered this position without FLUENCY in FRENCH and AFRICAN country direct EXPERIENCE**(No exceptions)For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office