Tax Advisor (Global)

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
United Arab Emirates,Middle East
Posted on
Monday, January 30, 2017 - 6:25am
About the Role:Responsibilities include:
- Define the Group tax framework and risk management
- Manage the African operations in line with tax framework
- Tax reporting & compliance
- Review Transfer pricing policy at global, regional and local level
- Manage 17 countries
- Deal with tax authorities directly
Background required:
- Experience managing high volume
- Looking after multiple countries at once (10+)
- Will consider people from a wide variety of sectors (inc FMCG/retail/etc)
- Experience dealing with tax authorities directly
- African exp (East/West) - IS A MUST
- FLUENT FRENCH
- 30/45% travel
**Please note - you CANNOT be considered this position without FLUENCY in FRENCH and AFRICAN country direct EXPERIENCE**
(No exceptions)
For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Sub_Category
Tax Jobs
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
523550