Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Company Leap29

Location Petaling Jaya - PJS 7, 9 & 11

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary $12000 to $24000 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 524796

Are you an Accountant with experience preparing STATUTORY ACCOUNTS and TAX RETURNS?Do you have an accountancy degree and the ambition to further your skills and experience with a MULTINATIONAL OIL & GAS COMPANY?If so, please send us your CV as we have numerous openings based in Pataling Jaya for candidates with 3-10 years experience.The benefits that our client offer include:• Opportunity to work in a regional support role - APAC, Middle East, Africa or Europe• Fast paced, shared service environment• Exposure to a wide range of responsibilities• Flexible shifts depending on which region you cover• Salaries of up to RM 8,000 / month• Immediate starts availableReporting to the regional lead you will use your experience in direct / indirect statutory accounts and tax returns to support the preparation and analysis for the region you are assigned to.