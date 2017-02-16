Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Leap29
Petaling Jaya - PJS 7, 9 & 11
Thursday, February 16, 2017 - 5:38am

About the Role:

Are you an Accountant with experience preparing STATUTORY ACCOUNTS and TAX RETURNS?

Do you have an accountancy degree and the ambition to further your skills and experience with a MULTINATIONAL OIL & GAS COMPANY?

If so, please send us your CV as we have numerous openings based in Pataling Jaya for candidates with 3-10 years experience.

The benefits that our client offer include:

• Opportunity to work in a regional support role - APAC, Middle East, Africa or Europe
• Fast paced, shared service environment
• Exposure to a wide range of responsibilities
• Flexible shifts depending on which region you cover
• Salaries of up to RM 8,000 / month
• Immediate starts available

Reporting to the regional lead you will use your experience in direct / indirect statutory accounts and tax returns to support the preparation and analysis for the region you are assigned to.
Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Accountant Jobs
$12000 to $24000 Per year
524796