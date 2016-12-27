Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur

Leap29
Malaysia,Far East
Monday, December 26, 2016 - 6:03pm

About the Role:

Are you a tax accountant based in Malaysia?

Available to start a new role in January?

Open to a 6 month contract?

If so then please send your CV through to us.

A multinational Oil & Gas services company require multiple tax accounts to work with them at their office in Petaling Jaya. You will be hired on an initial 6 month contract and you may be required to work shifts to support operations in other countries.

Desired background includes:

• Professional accounting qualification
• More than 3 years experience
• Knowledge of international taxation
• Able to work flexible shifts (e.g. 12.30pm - 9.30pm)

We look forward to hearing from you with your CV
Contract
Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs
Accountant Jobs
£8400 to £18000 Per year
508562