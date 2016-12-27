Tax Accountant - Kuala Lumpur

Company Leap29

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £8400 to £18000 Per year

Job ID 508562

Are you a tax accountant based in Malaysia?Available to start a new role in January?Open to a 6 month contract?If so then please send your CV through to us.A multinational Oil & Gas services company require multiple tax accounts to work with them at their office in Petaling Jaya. You will be hired on an initial 6 month contract and you may be required to work shifts to support operations in other countries.Desired background includes:• Professional accounting qualification• More than 3 years experience• Knowledge of international taxation• Able to work flexible shifts (e.g. 12.30pm - 9.30pm)We look forward to hearing from you with your CV